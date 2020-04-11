Robert W. Baird Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $85.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $124.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.25.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.36. 816,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,977. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.87. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Allegion by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $436,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

