RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.35.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $12.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.53 and a beta of 0.65. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $101.49 and a 1 year high of $256.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.31.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,503.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,493,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $24,869,313. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,161,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,792,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 260,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

