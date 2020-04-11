Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) PT Lowered to $7.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. 2,043,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,375. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after purchasing an additional 462,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after buying an additional 275,768 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 264,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.