Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.88.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.23. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $214,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $1,281,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,493 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

