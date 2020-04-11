Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Lowered to $100.00 at UBS Group

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

RSG stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,439. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In related news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,834 shares of company stock worth $3,640,229 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

