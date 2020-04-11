Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $107.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $2.45 on Monday, hitting $98.95. 367,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $90.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,661.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,163,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,813 shares of company stock worth $5,308,002. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.