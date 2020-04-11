Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Renasant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NASDAQ RNST traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,418. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,796.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Renasant by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Renasant by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

