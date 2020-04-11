Relx (LON:REL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REL. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Relx to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price target on Relx from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut Relx to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($26.44) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,978.55 ($26.03).

REL stock opened at GBX 1,791.50 ($23.57) on Thursday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.74). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,749.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,865.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total transaction of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

