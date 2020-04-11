REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

REGI U.S. Inc (OTCMKTS:RGUS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05. REGI U.S. shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 5,040 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.09.

About REGI U.S. (OTCMKTS:RGUS)

REGI U.S., Inc, through its subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc, designs, develops, and builds axial vane type rotary devices for civilian, commercial, and government applications. It offers RadMax compressed gas expander, a positive-displacement gas expander that captures kinetic and pressure-volume energy and converts it to rotational power in compressed gas expansion applications.

