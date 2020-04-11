Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $460.92.

REGN traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,884. The firm has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $518.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.03.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.52, for a total transaction of $346,273.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total transaction of $52,067.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $12,442,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,061 shares of company stock worth $13,063,688. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

