Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of RRGB traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,812. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $141.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $302.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Lumpkin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan A. Muhtar acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $144,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

