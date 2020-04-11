RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.15. The company had a trading volume of 831,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.57 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, Director Charles Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $294,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,283.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,188 shares of company stock valued at $32,771,541 in the last three months. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 465.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

