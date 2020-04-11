Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Real Good Food (LON:RGD) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:RGD opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.46. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

About Real Good Food

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the retail, food services, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Cake Decoration, Food Ingredients, and Premium Bakery. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw name; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors.

