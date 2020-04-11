Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Real Good Food (LON:RGD) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
LON:RGD opened at GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.46. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 8 ($0.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.
About Real Good Food
