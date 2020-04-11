Raymond James Analysts Give Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) a $5.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,934,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,503,116. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.14. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $72,017,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

