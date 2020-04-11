Raven Protocol Price Hits $0.0001 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $387,580.86 and approximately $2,080.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 321.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.26 or 0.02693382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.