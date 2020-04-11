QunQun Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $13.77 and $33.94. QunQun has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $593,250.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.49 or 0.04856059 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00066539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036865 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014621 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009730 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 693,582,726 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $10.39, $7.50, $51.55, $33.94, $24.68, $5.60, $20.33, $32.15, $18.94, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

