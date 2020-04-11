Quasarcoin (QAC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,214.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $672,726.81 and $1,214.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00070264 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,409,305 coins and its circulating supply is 168,409,305 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

