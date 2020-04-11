Quartix (LON:QTX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $320.06

Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.06 and traded as low as $265.00. Quartix shares last traded at $290.00, with a volume of 27,864 shares traded.

QTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 317.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 342.72. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 million and a PE ratio of 25.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Quartix’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Quartix’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About Quartix (LON:QTX)

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

