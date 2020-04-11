Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The business had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.91. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $97.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 791,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after purchasing an additional 43,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $29,173,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,438.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

