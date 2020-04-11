Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Tenaris SA Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tenaris in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Tenaris stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.52. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.27%.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

