Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Decreased by B. Riley

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Radian Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

NYSE:RDN opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

