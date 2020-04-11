Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Paypal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.98. Paypal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Paypal by 12.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 54,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Paypal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 2.5% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paypal by 8.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Paypal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

