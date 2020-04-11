Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Boosted by B. Riley

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Golar LNG in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $573.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.32. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.