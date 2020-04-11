Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp Decreased by Analyst (TSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$147.50 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$159.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion and a PE ratio of 86.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$148.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$136.53. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of C$93.24 and a 1 year high of C$164.72.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$340.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$307.53 million.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total transaction of C$3,282,328.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 946,557 shares in the company, valued at C$151,556,648.88. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.12, for a total transaction of C$977,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,395 shares in the company, valued at C$31,706,569.98.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

