Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for First American Financial Corp Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First American Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

FAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

NYSE:FAF opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.10. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 72,655 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 481,818 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

