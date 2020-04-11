Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Cut by Analyst

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Core Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $518.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.35. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,959,000 after purchasing an additional 678,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 8,936.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 508,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $16,496,000. C Partners Holding GmbH purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $10,689,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2,366.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 272,535 shares during the last quarter.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.