Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Inc Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $908.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 112.10 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

