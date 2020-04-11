Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.30.

ZBH opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.45.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,274,275,000 after buying an additional 194,976 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,529,000 after buying an additional 127,380 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,332,000 after buying an additional 1,282,082 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

