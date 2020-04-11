Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wayfair Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) – William Blair increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wayfair in a report released on Monday, April 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.98) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.50). William Blair also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($11.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($10.05) EPS.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on W. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.01. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $166.40.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $148,113.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,531.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,651,633. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wayfair by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,772,000 after acquiring an additional 183,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

