Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.95.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 120,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 49,575 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 42,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.