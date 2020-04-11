Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report issued on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

NYSE:BYD opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

