Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.95

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.95 and traded as low as $11.00. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

