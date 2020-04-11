Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.98.

NYSE PSA traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.10 and its 200 day moving average is $218.76. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

