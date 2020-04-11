PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $71.00. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.43. 694,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $34,871.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,740 shares of company stock worth $85,619. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

