PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($4.30) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.44.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.43. 694,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,448. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The firm had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $34,871.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,740 shares of company stock worth $85,619. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

