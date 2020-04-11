PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Citigroup

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $182.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSB. KeyCorp downgraded PS Business Parks from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut PS Business Parks from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.00.

PSB stock traded up $12.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.59. The company had a trading volume of 141,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,837. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 149.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

