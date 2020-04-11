ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ PROS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. ProSight Global has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million.

In other ProSight Global news, Director Clement S. Dwyer, Jr. acquired 9,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $127,618.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in ProSight Global in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

