Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.47 ($14.50).

PSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media stock traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during trading on Monday, hitting €7.77 ($9.03). 2,702,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.64 and its 200 day moving average is €12.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12 month low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 12 month high of €15.95 ($18.54).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

