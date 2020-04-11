Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $89.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $105.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.73. 8,283,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,465,351. Prologis has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Prologis by 88.8% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

