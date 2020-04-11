Prime Media Group (ASX:PRT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of Prime Media Group Limited (ASX:PRT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.10. Prime Media Group shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 159,626 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 million and a P/E ratio of 24.75.

About Prime Media Group (ASX:PRT)

Prime Media Group Limited provides commercial television broadcasting services in Australia. The company offers free-to-air television broadcasting services under the PRIME7 and GWN7 brands in regional New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, regional Victoria, the Gold Coast area of Southern Queensland, and regional Western Australia.

