Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 617,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,909,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after acquiring an additional 251,580 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,204,000 after acquiring an additional 220,480 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,832,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 611,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 215,860 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.