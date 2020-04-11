Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 617,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,909,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after acquiring an additional 251,580 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,204,000 after acquiring an additional 220,480 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,832,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 611,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 215,860 shares during the period.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
