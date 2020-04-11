Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of POWI traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.05. 229,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,375. Power Integrations has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $111.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average of $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $618,532.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $160,655.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,561,949.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,149 shares of company stock worth $10,346,585 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 654,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,409,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $41,114,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.