PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $112.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Tux Exchange. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,826.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.02306943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.22 or 0.03416527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00621384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00781885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00077205 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00024489 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00530369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,583,742 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.