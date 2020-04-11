Polarityte’s (PTE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polarityte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Shares of PTE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 331,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,727. Polarityte has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $37.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.15. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 169.50% and a negative net margin of 1,636.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Polarityte will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Cameron J. Hoyler sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $35,467.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 327,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denver Lough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $41,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,947 shares of company stock worth $256,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Polarityte by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

