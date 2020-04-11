PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLX) traded up 70.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 81.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $404,263.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 314.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.36 or 0.02700757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202481 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00053059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

