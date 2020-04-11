Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

Plato Income Maximiser Ltd (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Shares of Plato Income Maximiser stock opened at A$0.87 ($0.61) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.12. Plato Income Maximiser has a fifty-two week low of A$0.79 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.22 ($0.87).

About Plato Income Maximiser

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

