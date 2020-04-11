Pirl 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $221.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Pirl has a market capitalization of $267,075.21 and approximately $221.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 67,819,503 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

