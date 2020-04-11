Piper Sandler Weighs in on Great Ajax Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Great Ajax in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $166.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.41. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.46% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.04%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

