Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $93.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Piper Sandler Companies an industry rank of 167 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PIPR. ValuEngine downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 101,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.49. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $280.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

