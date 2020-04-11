Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.15. 829,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,242. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average of $128.57.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,650 shares of company stock worth $5,245,186 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,003,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,176,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35,508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after acquiring an additional 716,309 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 484,173 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $107,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

